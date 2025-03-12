Comcast Technology Solutions Upgrades to Interra Systems' BATON Version 9

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems has announced that Comcast Technology Solutions has integrated recent updates to BATON Version 9 into its operations.

Comcast Technology Solutions is a longtime BATON user who adopted the solution to ensure high-quality content delivery.

BATON Version 9 offers a new engine and web framework, along with expanded support for checks, formats, and features. These enhancements contribute to increased efficiency and improved user experience for Comcast Technology Solutions' media QC operations.

“The updates to BATON Version 9 have provided significant benefits to our team,” said Christopher Jones, senior engineer at Comcast Technology Solutions. “The improved user interface has streamlined navigation and operation, enabling faster identification of quality issues. The streamlined upgrade process minimized downtime and facilitated a seamless transition to the latest version.”

The upgrade to the newest version is providing it with enhancements in the user interface, the upgrade process, and overall performance with the latest version of the solution.

BATON Version 9 automates QC processes, supporting high standards for quality and compliance. Key features of the latest version include framework updates, enhanced video quality checks for 4K files, support for RDD59 specifications, direct analysis of image sequence formats, and optimized MXF file verification. Advanced diagnostic tools for system health monitoring and an improved API are also included, Interra Systems explained.

“We are pleased that Comcast Technology Solutions has realized positive results with BATON Version 9,” said Ashish Basu, executive vice president of global sales and business development at Interra Systems, “We are committed to continuously developing our solutions based on customer needs, and these updates reflect our focus on delivering advanced and efficient QC tools.”

BATON Version 9’s architecture also includes a complete stack upgrade, with migration to Python 3.x and a new Postgres DB and Django web framework, resulting in a more responsive interface, increased scalability, and optimized resource management. In addition, it features enhanced performance for UHD content QC and analysis, optimized IMF analysis, support for SONY 360 RA analysis, improved cloud support, advanced video and audio quality checks, comprehensive Dolby Atmos support, and expanded format support, Interra reported.