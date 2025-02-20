Comcast Technology Solutions Unveils MediaExpress VOD Management, Distribution Service

DENVER—Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) has launched Comcast MediaExpress, a centralized video-on-demand (VOD) management and distribution service for premium content providers.

The new service enables content owners to distribute their VOD entertainment titles with ease into OTT, pay-TV and social media platforms with delivery centrally managed by CTS.

Comcast MediaExpress enables content owners to simplify and streamline their VOD distribution and monetization efforts across their subscription VOD (SVOD), Advertising VOD (AVOD), transactional VOD (TVOD) or Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) partners, the company said.

The service offers a single platform to ingest video, metadata and supporting files for centralized management and distribution—backed by the scale and reliability of CTS, it said.

Content providers only need to integrate with Comcast MediaExpress for mass distribution of their premium VOD titles to reach all leading OTT and pay-TV platforms, including the most popular FAST channels and streaming video services, it said.

“Now, more than ever, media and entertainment companies are looking for the most efficient ways to manage and distribute their short form and long form video across a highly fragmented landscape of digital destinations,” said Bart Spriester, senior vice president and general manager of streaming, broadcast and advertising at Comcast Technology Solutions.

"It’s a daunting task even for the most technically sophisticated programmers, broadcasters, and film studios, but it’s what CTS was built for. Comcast MediaExpress provides efficiency, scale, and reliability for their VOD distribution efforts, so even more of their creative energy can stay focused on content creation and monetization.”

Key Comcast MediaExpress features include simplified single ingest, managed white-glove service, extensive reach across top-tier streaming and pay-TV platforms, advanced metadata management and CTS’ VideoAI metadata augmentation and support for comprehensive monetization strategies.

Comcast MediaExpress is part of a comprehensive suite of solutions for content and streaming providers and advertisers.