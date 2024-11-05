Comcast Technology Solutions Introduces Cloud TV Platform

DENVER—Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) today unveiled its Cloud TV platform, a centralized ingest, transcoding and video-processing solution supporting live and on-demand video for broadcasters and video service providers worldwide.

The CTS Cloud TV platform offers broadcasters and OTT providers complete multiplatform support delivered from the cloud via a managed 24/7 service. It enables media companies to centralize live, linear TV, FAST channel, SVOD, AVOD and TVOD video management, playout, delivery and monetization into blended experiences for viewers, the company said.

The flexible and scalable platform also offers metadata management, content protection and rights enforcement, advanced VideoAI applications, content recommendations, server-side and contextual advertising, commerce and subscription management, content delivery and OTT distribution, advanced analytics and insights and managed user experience for playout across connected devices and apps, it said.

(Image credit: Comcast Technology Solutions)

It provides Tier-1 broadcasters, content owners and distributors with a flexible framework supporting customizations and meets their uptime performance requirements, CTS said.

“It’s a dynamic and challenging time across the linear and OTT video landscape, and CTS’ Cloud TV was designed to help our customers meet this moment,” Bart Spriester, senior vice president and general manager of streaming, broadcast and advertising at Comcast Technology Solutions, said.

“With Cloud TV, our customers gain access to a next-gen premium platform that lets them manage and monetize their content seamlessly across global streaming, broadcast and advertising audiences—reliably, securely and at scale,” Spriester said. “We’ve also incorporated the best partner technologies and launched a new managed UX service so they can benefit from the latest cutting-edge innovations. Cloud TV unites the best of our SaaS services and cloud-based linear playout technology to deliver the kind of fully featured, modular and flexible TV solution that only CTS can offer.”

CTS Cloud TV offers:

Modeling, enforcement and monetization of business policies and distribution rights.

FAST channels, cloud distribution and playout.

New content and subscription bundling enablement.

Blended live linear and direct-to-consumer OTT experiences.

Managing packages and bundles to mitigate churn with microtransactions.

Personalization and VideoAI for discovery and contextual advertising.

A new managed user experience (UX) with a range of development options, including custom mobile and web UIs; a self-build application platform; and templated set-top box and TV solutions.

Alignment for carbon-neutral video delivery and sustainability objectives.

Backed by CTS service level agreements (SLAs) and advanced technology roadmap.

More information is available on the company’s website.