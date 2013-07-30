Comcast Launches Cloud-based TV Everywhere in Utah

SANDY, UTAH— Comcast has launched the X1 cloud platform from Xfinity in its Utah markets.



X1 is a cloud-based platform that the company says transforms TV into an interactive and integrated experience. It integrates video with social media features, interactive apps, web content and more in one viewing experience. X1’s user interface enables one-click access to programs and features a highly visual guide to entertainment options and related information.



It also includes recommendations based on search input and previously watched shows and movies. User can also search simultaneously across live TV, Xfinity On Demand and DVR recordings and see the last nine programs watched with a tap on the remote control. Additionally, users can watch DVR recordings from any room in the house and simultaneously record up to four shows, while watching a fifth.



X1 includes an expanding selection of tailored-for-TV apps, including traffic, weather, voicemail and a sports app to track multiple games at once and check the latest scores, standings and schedules while watching a favorite show. X1 also includes Web-based apps, including Facebook and Pandora.



The X1 Remote App enables viewers to use motions, gestures and voice commands to control their TVs using Apple handheld devices.



X1 will initially be available to new Xfinity Triple Play customers, with a gradual wider rollout. The X1 Platform is currently available in more than a dozen markets, and Comcast plans to launch the service in all remaining markets by the end of 2013.