Comcast Appoints Parker SVP of Western New England

BERLIN, CONN.—Comcast Cable has announced that Michael Parker will serve as the new senior vice president for its Western New England Region. Based in Berlin, Conn., the region covers Connecticut, western Massachusetts, Vermont, western New Hampshire and New York.

Michael Parker

Parker has been a part of Comcast for the past 14 years, most recently serving as the vice president of operations for the greater Chicago region. He also previously held positions in New York, Connecticut, Baltimore and Detroit. Prior to joining Comcast, Parker worked for Tele-Communications, Inc.

As senior vice president, Parker will be responsible for operations, performance and customer experience for the region. Parker will work with his new leadership team to implement Comcast’s new multi-year strategy for customer service.