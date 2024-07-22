Paramount Advertising Brings AI-Generated Ads to Pluto TV, Paramount+

NEW YORK—In another important example of how artificial intelligence is transforming the ad business, Paramount Advertising has introduced the AI-powered Paramount Ads Manager.

The offering is designed to attract new potential TV advertisers by making premium video and television advertising accessible to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMB). Powered by generative AI partner Waymark, the offering allows SMBs to create, manage, and track their ads across Paramount+ and Pluto TV, the world’s most widely distributed FAST service, tapping into 100 million full episode monthly viewers.

The launch is notable because the platform lowers the barrier to CTV entry for SMB advertisers, providing highly customizable campaign schedule, budget, and targeting options. The Paramount Ads Manager also allows SMB advertisers to use the proven format of a :15 or :30-second unskippable, big-screen ads in premium content, which in the past would have been difficult for smaller companies to create and manage, Paramount said.

Paramount also has one of the largest geo-targeted inventory supplies available, which will provide the SMB segment with better reach and efficiency.

Paramount's AI partner Waymark has already struck partnerships with Scripps, Spectrum Reach, Fox and other station groups/media companies over the last year, helping them garner more than $200 million in new revenue.

More specifically, the companies reported that Paramount Ads Manager allows advertisers to:

With Paramount Ads Manager, SMBs new to television advertising can easily create and launch ads in one business day, with campaign minimums as low as $500.

Advertisers select the location, demographics, and content placements that are most aligned with their target customers.

Paramount Ads Manager is the first platform to offer self-service creative tools, providing SMB advertisers a variety of creative options:

Creating New Assets: Advertisers can utilize Paramount Ads Manager’s new creative tools to help produce a :15 or :30-second video ad customized for their business. Powered by generative AI partner Waymark, Paramount Ads Manager will create a CTV ad based on images, text, and videos derived from the SMB’s website. The ad is generated within minutes and carries no additional costs to the advertiser.

Repurposing Social Media Assets: SMB advertisers with social media assets can turn their posts into dynamic CTV creatives with our partner Spaceback. Brands can convert any Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, X, or Facebook post into a CTV asset in minutes.

Editing Existing Assets: More advanced capabilities to turn existing image and video assets into CTV-ready ads will be rolled out later this year.

SMB advertisers investing in Paramount Streaming inventory will have access to a powerful suite of reporting and attribution tools that provide a transparent understanding of ad performance and outcomes. This mid and bottom-of-the-funnel attribution will ensure that SMB ad dollars go farther to drive superior business results.