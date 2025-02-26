CBS Owned Stations Rolling Out Waymark’s AI Video Advertising Technology

DETROIT—Waymark has announced that CBS’s owned stations across the country will now offer their local advertising partners Waymark’s AI-powered ad creation technology. The solution allows advertisers who might not otherwise be able to afford to create ads a cost effective way to market their products on local stations.

“We are looking forward to leveraging Waymark’s cutting-edge AI to create commercials for our local small and mid-sized clients,” said Robert Breen, co-head, advertising sales and operations, CBS Stations. “Their platform makes high-quality video production fast, easy, and accessible—perfect for driving results in today’s competitive market and paving the way for our clients to have another avenue to grow their business.”

CBS, which owns and operates 27 stations in major markets across the U.S., including New York (WCBS-TV), Los Angeles (KCBS-TV), and Chicago (WBBM-TV), is the latest leading broadcast station group to join forces with Waymark. Waymark also had deals with such media companies as Spectrum Reach, Fox TV Stations, E.W. Scripps, Sinclair, Inc., Cox Media, Gray Media, Beasley Media Group, Nine Entertainment (Australia), and UK publisher National World plc.

“We have been working closely with CBS stations, testing our technology in a few markets, and after seeing great success, we’re excited to roll out our video advertising platform across all stations nationally,” says Hayden Gilmer, Waymark’s vice president of revenue.

Last year, Waymark teamed with Paramount+ and Pluto TV to launch the new Paramount Ads Manager, a self-service buying platform that put the power of television advertising into the hands of businesses of all sizes. Paramount Ads Manager provides full autonomy, accelerated access to Paramount’s premium content, asset creation tools, real-time measurement, and optimization.

“We’re thrilled to expand on our relationship with Paramount Global, following the successful rollout last year of the Paramount Ads Manager platform across Paramount+ and Pluto TV,” said Waymark CEO Alex Persky-Stern. “Our AI video technology combined with the Paramount Ads Manager is putting the power of video advertising into the hands of local businesses across the country.”

Earlier this month, the company launched Waymark 2, a next generation platform that allows the company’s partners like CBS to create one-click, high-quality videos easier and faster than ever before. With the rollout of this new technology suite, Waymark’s media partners and digital clients are experiencing a more personalized, friendly AI experience that features ultra-fast speed and generates richer video, descriptions, and voice-over capabilities. For the first time, users will be able to keep what they like and let AI regenerate the rest with Waymark 2, the company reported.

