Comcast Adds YouTube TV to Xfinity Flex

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has made a notable addition to its Xfinity Flex platform of streaming services for broadband-only customers by adding the virtual MPVD YouTube TV.

New and existing YouTube TV customers can access the service on Flex by clicking on the app or with the voice control remote, Comcast said.

YouTube TV offers access to more than 85 channels including major broadcast and popular cable networks along with local and national live sports, breaking news, live channels and unlimited cloud DVR.

“The launch of YouTube TV on Flex is another example of how we surround our broadband service with value, giving our customers access to all their preferred content and subscriptions on one device powered by our award-winning entertainment and voice platform,” said Colin Petrie-Norris, senior vice president, consumer entertainment, Xfinity.

YouTube TV joins hundreds of other streaming services available on the Flex platform as well as on XClass TV, Comcast’s new smart TV.