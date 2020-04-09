Comark Signs Reseller Agreement With Airwavz.tv for NextGen TV Gear

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark has inked a reseller agreement with Airwavz.tv to integrate the company’s TvXplorer Suite into Comark’s turnkey, end-to-end NextGen TV solutions.

The agreement appoints Comark as an authorized reseller of the Airwavz.tv TvXplorer Suite, a hardware and software test and measurement toolkit. The TvXplorer Suite includes the RedZone receiver USB stick with OTA TV tuner and demod, as well as TvXplorer companion software running on a user’s laptop computer.

The TvXplorer Suite allows broadcast engineers to dig deep into the metrics of the ATSC 3.0 signal and provides a confidence monitoring function with playback of the audio and video signal in a pop-out HD player.

Comark Digital Services, re-launched in 2018 to help broadcasters upgrade their 1.0 and 3.0 headends, will focus on the North American broadcast DTV market for ATSC 3.0 and NextGen TV solutions. CDS provides integration and system design services for TV stations.