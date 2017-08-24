College Sports Programs Recruit Avid Systems

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid won’t know which school’s colors to wear on gameday this year, as the media technology provider has provided a number of its products to NCAA schools to help create and manage content for in-stadium display, broadcast TV and online outlets. Powered by Avid’s MediaCentral platform, Avid’s sports production tools not only help with the creation of content, but offer training for students on industry-standard tools.

One campus that Avid resides is at Auburn University. The Athletic video department’s War Eagle Productions produces live content for video boards on campus, as well as two football shows, a basketball show and features for ESPN, the SEC Network and web content. War Eagle Productions utilizes the Avid Media Composer editing system, Interplay | Production for production asset management and the cloud-based MediaCentral | UX web front-end to MediaCentral.

Colorado State Univeristy Athletics invested in three Avid Nexis | PRO software-defined storage systems to facilitate collaboration between its new football stadium and its control room in Moby Arena, which are connected via fiber optic cabling to provide graphics.

Other schools utilizing Avid technology include the University of Oklahoma, Texas A&M, University of Hartford, University of Arkansas, University of Iowa, Binghamton University, the University of Vermont, and the Atlantic Coast Conference headquarters.