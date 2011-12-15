College of the Canyons upgrades with Broadcast Pix live production system

College of the Canyons, a community college in Valencia, CA, has upgraded its production studio and control room facilities with a new Granite 5000 live video production system from Broadcast Pix (www.broadcastpix.com).

Local bond funds allocated for upgrading the college campus paid for the $1 million renovation.

The Granite system is used for classroom instruction as well as the production of "Cougar News," a student-produced news program that is streamed live at www.cougarnews.com. Students produce seven episodes of the newscast each semester, as well as four specials. Episodes are also shown on SCVTV, the local PEG (public, education, government) channel on Time Warner Cable. The programs are also available on demand on the school's website and www.scvtv.com.

Part of the Division of Fine and Performing Arts, the Department of Media Entertainment Arts (MEA) has more than 400 students, including more than 85 broadcast students. Ron Entrekin, broadcast lab technical engineer, said part of the certification offered through the department is based on providing training on professional equipment, therefore, the move to HD production was critical.

In addition to a new Granite 5000, which was installed by system integrator VMI, the facility also features a Yamaha LS9 digital audio mixer and three new JVC GY-HD250U HD cameras in studio configurations on Libec pedestals.

Entrekin said he likes the 2M/E workflow of the Granite 5000. With its DVI output, one M/E is used to feed background monitors on the set and change them on the fly during a show. He also likes the Granite system's Fluent Watch Folders, which allows students to import video files over the network, even during a live program.

Students also make extensive use of the Granite's built-in clip and animation stores, as well as the built-in Harris Inscriber GS CG. Entrekin said there are also plans to integrate Fluent Rapid CG into the system to feed a handful of 46in monitors across the facility with updated news and weather, along with programming.