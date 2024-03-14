Cogeco's Breezeline to Launch Mobile Services in the U.S.

MONTRÉAL—Cogeco Communications Inc. has announced that Breezeline, its U.S. business unit offering broadband services in 13 states, will be adding mobile phone services to its product offering.

Breezeline Mobile will be available to Breezeline's broadband customers starting this spring through a Mobile Virtual Network Operator ("MVNO") agreement with an industry-leading mobile network.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of mobile services within our Breezeline operating regions," said Frédéric Perron, president and CEO of Cogeco. "This important new service will not only help us expand our product offering, but will also allow us to better meet the growing needs of our customers who wish to bundle a flexible and reliable mobility offering with their broadband service."

"Our customers have told us they find value in bundled services and prefer doing business with Breezeline because of the exceptional customer experience," added Frank van der Post, president of Breezeline. "Breezeline Mobile will provide choice, reliable network coverage, flexible plans, and bundled savings for Breezeline customers."