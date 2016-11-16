Cobalt Promotes Bob McAlpine to CEO

CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—There is a new man in charge of Cobalt, as Robert McAlpine has been promoted to CEO, the company announced in a press release.

Bob McAlpine

McAlpine, who has been in the broadcast industry for more than 40 years, has spent the last five years as a member of Cobalt’s executive team. He joined Cobalt from Telecast Fiber Systems, where he was vice president of sales. He has also held high-ranking sales positions with MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems and Pesa. He is also a member of NAB’s Executive Advisory Committee.

“Bob is a consummate professional whose leadership, drive, expertise, and organization have been instrumental in our growth,” said Gene Zimmerman, president of Cobalt Digital. “We have all benefitted from his counsel and friendship, and I can’t think of anyone better to lead us at a time when the industry is evolving faster than ever.”