Cobalt Hires Garcia as West Coast Sales Manager

CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—Cobalt Digital has announced a pair of moves regarding its sales division, including the promotion of Jesse Foster to director of products and business development and the hiring of Cris Garcia to Foster’s previous position as western U.S. sales manager. Both men took over their new positions as of Jan. 4.

Cris Garcia

Garcia is based in southern California and has held previous positions in sales, marketing, product management and business development with Astro, Evertz and EVS.

After serving as the western U.S. sales manager for four years, Foster will now focus on product management and support for the global sales team in his new position.

Cobalt Digital is a manufacturer of conversion and multiviewer technology for the broadcast TV environment.