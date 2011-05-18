Cobalt Highlights Expansion

Chris Shaw

At the NAB Show, Cobalt Digital announced several new products, changes to existing products, and a few new titles for senior-level managers.



"With the addition of routers and multi-viewers to our product lineup, Cobalt Digital continues to expand its product line," said Chris Shaw, who has been appointed senior vice president of sales and marketing.



The new Cobalt Digital range of routers comprises matrix sizes from 64×64 up to 1024×1024, and smaller frame sizes of 32×32 and 16×16 in 1 rackunit, while the new Cobalt Digital HD Multi-viewers will initially offer units that accept 16 and 32 HD/SD-SDI.



Expansions to the openGear product line were also announced, including the 9086 card, which provides a cost-effective solution to CALM compliance using embedded SDI signals. For compliance monitoring, Cobalt Digital offers the Loudness Metering System.



The metering software integrates with the company's Fusion3G range and most 9000-series COMPASS cards, as well as with the OGCP-9000 Remote Control Panel, and it is compliant with ITU-R BS.1770, ATSC A/85 and EBU R128.



In other company promotions news, Cobalt Digital President Gene Zimmerman announced that Bob McAlpine has been named vice president of sales, North America. © 2011 NAB



