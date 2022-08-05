Cobalt Digital to Demo Native 4K ST 2110 Solution at IBC 2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital says it will demo its Indigo 2110-DC-01 SMPTE ST 2110 solution on its 9904-UDX-4K card at the 2022 IBC Show, Sept. 9-13. The new option offers support for high density native 4K ST 2110 audio and video processing on openGear form factor.

Cobalt will also highlight the new version of the SafeLink Gateway as a virtual machine, and a higher density solution of +MPx-DANTE-64x64, the industry’s first license-based quad-channel 3G-SDI bridge to Dante audio, according to the company. SafeLink reliably transports any audio and video content over the Internet with low latency. Dante is Audinate’s combination of software, hardware and network protocols that deliver uncompressed, multichannel, low-latency digital audio over a standard Ethernet network.

Cobalt’s Indigo 2110-DC-01 is a highly integrated factory option that includes dual 25G Ethernet interfaces and now supports uncompressed 4K on the Company’s 9904-UDX-4K card. Support for ST 2022-7 seamless redundancy switching is incorporated for improved network reliability as well as IS‑04/IS-05 NMOS for automatic discovery and configuration. This included support makes interfacing to an existing network very straightforward, as the devices are auto discovered by the network management and made available for interconnection.

Indigo, already available on the quad path 9905-MPx openGear card, offers advanced processing with IP inputs and outputs and eliminates the need for any external gateways. When Indigo is combined with the 9904-UDX-4K openGear card a powerful and dense solution is created that is capable of natively processing HD, 3G and 4K IP streams without compromising quality.

The 9904 platform offers up/down/cross conversion, audio routing, color correction, 3D-LUT processing and supports Advanced HDR by Technicolor. Adding native ST 2110 interfaces to the audio and video processing elements provides a cost-effective, integrated solution. Customers no longer need to put multiple boxes or processing elements in the data path switching between IP and SDI. By processing natively over IP, all this complexity is streamlined, and costs are reduced significantly, Cobalt said.

Cobalt will also highlight its SafeLink Gateway that provides protection for live video and audio data over unsecured networks for legacy devices. SafeLink, previously offered as a hardware solution on the Company’s OG-PC openGear card, is now being launched as a software-only form factor and includes support for UDP, RTP, FEC, and RIST Main Profile, with encryption and authentication.

“We’ve been developing new features for SafeLink all along, but our customers asked us to design a software version in addition to the PC-based hardware solution,” explained Suzana Brady, senior vice president for worldwide sales and marketing at Cobalt. “The timing was perfect, so we are happy to launch it at IBC to a global audience.”

Using Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) - a low latency protocol, SafeLink serves as a secure pipeline that ensures video is transported safely even in live production environments that may experience network delay. The lightweight software version can live on most computers or on Cobalt’s openGear OG-PC-x86-A platform. Control is handled with DashBoard, a free application that handles control and monitoring for all openGear broadcast products.

SafeLink can support up to 8 streams which in turn can be sent to 8 destinations for a potential of transporting content to 64 destinations. SafeLink can also support up to 8 tunnels each of which can support an arbitrary number of streams.

Cobalt has made Dante’s IP-based audio networking solution available to users on a license-basis in a much higher density scale by incorporating the functionality into the Company’s quad channel 9905-MPx in addition to the 9904-UDX processing card existing solution.

Cobalt will also conduct multiple demonstrations including ST 2110 processing, its line of compression products with a synchronized decoding demo of RIST, and a new feature from Technicolor that allows reversible inverse tone mapping SDR to HDR, followed by SL-HDR1 in seamless fashion.

Cobalt will be in Stand 10.B44 at the RAI.