Cobalt Digital Adds Ward-Beck Product Line

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital is expanding its openGear product offering with the announcement that it has acquired the IP and manufacturing rights to multiple Ward-Beck openGear cards.

The Ward-Beck products being integrated into the Cobalt lineup include analog audio and video distribution amplifiers, audio analog-to-digital/digital-to-analog converters and single card rear modules in numerous three-pin terminal block configurations.

“We’ve always held Ward-Beck in the highest esteem and have respected the integrity of the company and quality of its equipment," said Chris Shaw, Cobalt executive vice president of Sales and Marketing. “We are honored that Kevin Lyver and his team have passed the mantle to Cobalt to keep these modules viable and available in the marketplace. We are delighted to add them to the Cobalt family of products and be able to serve an extended marketplace.”

Ward-Beck ceased operations on Jan. 31, but the company will provide support and assistance during the transition period, according to the Cobalt announcement.