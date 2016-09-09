Cobalt Digital Acquires ImmediaTV

AMSTERDAM—After working together over the past few years, Cobalt Digital has officially brought ImmediaTV into the fold, announcing it has acquired the Silicon Valley-based company. ImmediaTV focused on IP-centric video-processing technology and will now help Cobalt accelerate the growth of its own IP product line, according to the press release.

Cobalt will now have access to ImmediaTV’s MPEG-4 AVC video compression, digital video transport and digital video processing equipment, all of which feature both broadcast and internet features.

Bob McAlpine, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Cobalt Digital, said of the deal: “We’ll be able to develop compression products more quickly and with superior features and benefits in order to meet demand as the industry transitions to IP-based signal transport.”

The deal closed on Sept. 8. ImmediaTV’s staff will join Cobalt’s organization.