Coastal Promotes Don Fisher to President and Chief Revenue Officer
Fisher has been with Coastal Television Broadcasting Group since Nov. 2021
Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC (Coastal) has announced that it has promoted its chief revenue officer, Don Fisher, to president and chief revenue officer.
The station group noted that Fisher has has been with Coastal since November 2021 and has played a significant role in Coastal’s leadership and revenue growth for its then existing portfolio of stations in Alaska and Wyoming, as well as the stations added with the portfolio of former Waypoint stations in Meridian, MS, Jonesboro, AR, Jackson TN, Lafayette, IN, and Elmira-Corning, NY.
“I have worked with Don since May 2002 and his leadership and experience represent exactly those skills Coastal needs to help move us to our next level, explained founder and CEO Bill Fielder. “We are so proud he has agreed to immediately step into this leadership role.”
Coastal Television Broadcasting Group is engaged in the operation and acquisition of television broadcasting stations located in mid-to-small sized markets. Coastal owns and operates: KTBY, KFNB, KLWY, WYDC and WLOV, the FOX Broadcast affiliates in Anchorage, AK, Casper, WY, Cheyenne, WY, Corning-Elmira, NY and Tupelo, MS, respectively; WGBC and WNBJ, the NBC affiliates in Meridian, MS, and Jackson, TN; KJNB, the FOX Broadcast and CBS affiliates in Jonesboro, AR; and WPBY and WPBI, the FOX Broadcasting, NBC and ABC affiliates in Lafayette, IN.
