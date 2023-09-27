CNN Max Launches in Beta on Max

NEW YORK— Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that its streaming platform Max launched CNN Max on Sept. 27, making a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers of all the Max streaming packages.

The programming includes expanded access to News content and CNN Originals and is available on the top navigation bar under News Beta, or through the CNN Max hub.

Warner Bros. Discovery said that CNN Max is part of an open beta for news that will enable experimentation and learnings with product features, content offerings and original storytelling based on input and feedback from the Max community.

Featuring the worldwide CNN anchors, the new service will include bespoke programming built specifically for the Max streaming audience along with additional familiar programming featuring the worldwide CNN anchors, correspondents, and contributors. In the afternoons, Jim Sciutto will lead breaking news coverage on the platform.

The schedule for beta launch for Fall 2023 features for Monday-Friday (ET):

5:00AM-6:00AM Early Start with Kasie Hunt

6:00AM-8:00AM CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly

8:00AM-10:00AM CNN Newsroom with Amara Walker, Fredricka Whitfield and Jim Acosta

10:00AM-11:00AM CNN Newsroom with Rahel Solomon

11:00AM-12:00PM State of the Race with Kasie Hunt

12:00PM-1:00PM One World with Zain Asher & Bianna Golodryga

1:00PM-2:00PM Amanpour

2:00PM-3:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto

3:00PM-4:00PM Quest Means Business

4:00PM-6:00PM The Lead with Jake Tapper

6:00PM-7:00PM The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer

7:00PM-8:00PM Erin Burnett OutFront

8:00PM-9:00PM Anderson Cooper 360

9:00PM-10:00PM The Source with Kaitlan Collins

10:00PM-11:00PM CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip (Launching Fall 2023)

11:00PM-12:00AM Laura Coates Live (Launching Fall 2023)

12:00AM-1:00AM CNN Newsroom with John Vause

1:00AM-2:00AM CNN Newsroom with John Vause and Michael Holmes

2:00AM-3:00AM CNN Newsroom with Rosemary Church and Kim Brunhuber

3:00AM-4:00AM CNN Newsroom

4:00AM-5:00AM CNN Newsroom with Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo

Saturday (ET):

6:00AM-7:00AM CNN Original Programming

7:00AM-8:00AM CNN This Morning with Victor Blackwell and Amara Walker

8:00AM-9:00AM First of All with Victor Blackwell (Launching Fall 2023)

9:00AM-10:00AM Smerconish

10:00AM-11:00AM The Chris Wallace Show (Launching Fall 2023)

11:00AM-12:00PM Christiane Amanpour (Launching Fall 2023)

12:00PM-1:00PM CNN Original Programming

1:00PM-3:00PM CNN Newsroom with Fredricka Whitfield

3:00PM-4:00PM CNN Original Programming

4:00PM-5:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta

5:00PM-6:00PM CNN Original Programming

6:00PM-7:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta

7:00PM-12:00AM CNN Original Programming

12:00AM-3:00AM CNN Newsroom with Michael Holmes

3:00AM-4:00AM CNN Newsroom with Laila Harrak

4:00AM-6:00AM CNN Newsroom with Kim Brunhuber

Sunday (ET):

6:00AM-7:00AM CNN Original Programming

7:00AM-9:00AM CNN This Morning with Victor Blackwell and Amara Walker

9:00AM-10:00AM State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash

10:00AM-11:00AM Fareed Zakaria GPS

11:00AM-12:00PM Inside Politics with Manu Raju

12:00PM-2:00PM CNN Original Programming

2:00PM-4:00PM CNN Newsroom with Fredricka Whitfield

4:00PM-5:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta

5:00PM-6:00PM CNN Original Programming

6:00PM-7:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta

7:00PM-12:00AM CNN Original Programming

12:00AM-1:00AM CNN Newsroom with Michael Holmes

1:00AM-2:00AM CNN Newsroom with Laila Harrak

2:00AM-4:00AM CNN Newsroom with Rosemary Church

4:00AM-5:00AM CNN Newsroom with Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo

Subscribers also have expanded access to CNN Originals, and additional News content within CNN Max. This features over 900 episodes of current and legacy programming, including CNN Originals “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” and “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper,” alongside CNN Original Series such as the 13-time Emmy Award-winning “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (Seasons 1-12) and the two-time Emmy Award winning “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (Seasons 1-2), and the CNN Films’ and Max Original “NAVALNY,” which was honored with an Oscar for Documentary Feature Film earlier this year. Additionally, users will be able to find this collection of content on the top navigation bar through a News Beta lens, the company reported.