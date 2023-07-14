CNN Brazil Relies On Veset, CIS Group To Initiate Connected TV Distribution

RIGA, Latvia—CNN Brazil is using Veset Nimbus to distribute its Brazilian news channel to Samsung TV Plus, the first step in the news source’s plan to distribute via connected TVs (CTVs), the Latvian company said this week.

Prior to deploying Veset Nimbus, the news channel was primarily distributed by cable TV and on its YouTube channel. Content is played out with Veset Nimbus, an enterprise-grade cloud-based playout solution for advanced linear TV channel origination and management, Veset said.

CNN Brazil worked with Veset Latin American partner CIS Group on the deployment.

“Nimbus offers us all the necessary features for expanding delivery and reaching a wider audience,” said Rafael Duzzi, CNN Brazil director of engineering.

“CIS Group and Veset have enabled us to seamlessly deliver our news content on Samsung TV Plus, while paving the way for extending that to other platforms in the future," he said. "Being able to dynamically manage that content as well as inserting relevant ads helps us to engage with new audiences and keep them informed where they want to watch,”

With Veset Nimbus, CNN Brazil can make impromptu changes to programming as required by live news events. With SCTE-35 support, Veset Nimbus’ ad insertion capabilities enable CNN Brazil to insert ads further down the delivery chain. In addition, its scheduling functionality allows the CNN Brazil team to use its existing traffic system to plan scheduling, the company said.

Veset Nimbus also offers a range of all-in-one channel creation tools, including live stream and file ingest, electronic program guide (EPG), content management, multiple live switching, complex graphics insertion, playout and encoding. It includes an adaptive bit rate (ABR) HLS ladder configuration for seamless delivery to various types of devices regardless of internet connection speed, it said.

Based on AWS, Veset Nimbus allows CNN Brazil to plan for future expansion, both globally and to via other platforms.

See Veset at IBC 2023 at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 15-18, at IBC Stand 5.B10.