Clippn Unveils New Video Workflow Management Service

NEW YORK—Clippn has launched a new, custom Video Workflow Management Service for news, media and archival organizations.

With this new service, Clippn provides a combination of human and Artificial Intelligence (AI) video management workflows that include virtual post-production and distribution, cataloging and tagging for archives and specialized consulting services for organizations that require a built-from-the-ground-up workflow solution. Clippn’s custom, streamlined workflow services are designed to increase an organization's usage of, and revenue streams from, media archives, it said.

To service the needs of its clients, which typically are mid-sized to large news, media and archival organizations with large, untapped media asset libraries and archives, Clippn has developed a proprietary, customizable cloud-based media workflow service that offloads the heavy lift of ingest, organizing, packaging and monetizing valuable video content for its customers, the company said.

Clippn streamlines video operations for news, increasing usage across an organization and generating ROI for content. It solves several key problems, creating a virtuous cycle that increases speed to market, quantity and quality of usable footage, boosting revenue streams, and increasing future uses, it said.

With Clippn, footage is now tagged and searchable in a client's archive. A feedback loop to videographers and the assignment desk creates a synergy that improves the quality of submissions, making them even more valuable, the company said.

Staff and freelance photographers around the world upload video footage through Clippn via Clippn’s proprietary dashboard, add media files and source captions/metadata through an intuitive upload wizard, including a customizable metadata form.

For media and archives organizations, Clippn streamlines and simplifies the media aggregation process, eliminating the massive burden on these platforms of curating, organizing, adding metadata and tagging and editing clips into usable formats for their customers. Clippn turns raw video from contributors around the world and packages them into ready-for-sale clips for their customers, it said.

The Clippn custom Video Workflow Management Service is available for immediate configuration for a wide range of production-through-post media asset management, monetization and archiving needs, it said.