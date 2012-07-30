Clear-Com to Demo Intercom Solutions at IBC

Clear-Com’s HelixNet Partyline delivers a network of intercom products designed with digital audio sound and networking simplicity. HME DX210 Digital Wireless offers a blend of wireless performance, system compatibility and ease of use. Tempest2400 Digital Wireless operates in a license-free frequency band and excels in the most crowded RF environments. FreeSpeak Digital Wireless combines full-duplex and antenna-to-antenna roaming for reliable communications. The Eclipse Digital Matrix is a point-to-point intercom platform that seamlessly integrates with digital wireless and IP-based software intercoms. Concert software-based intercom allows communication over a single network via the Internet, LAN or WAN. Encore Partyline offer intuitive plug-and-play design and superior audio clarity.



Stand: 10.D29a