Clear-Com Names Mouwanes as Middle East Sales Manager

ALAMEDA, CALIF.— Clear-Com has added Samer E. Mouwanes as the regional sales manager for the Middle East. Mouwanes has experience in the broadcast, pro audio and installation markets. He will establish and head Clear-Com’s new Middle East office and oversee sales and customer service activities in the Middle East, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus.



Mouwanes will build on the sales experience he has garnered to help promote Clear-Com to industry professionals in the region. He will work directly with Karlie Miles, Clear-Com’s Director of Sales, EMEA and South Asia Pacific, to grow Clear-Com’s market share in the broadcast and live performance markets, while developing business in new markets. He will also work directly with Clear-Com’s partners and customers to ensure they are knowledgeable on company offerings and solutions.



Mouwanes has previously held sales positions with Sony Professional Solutions MEA, Bond Communications, Emirates Computers, AVTelco and Telec. Because of his training, he will be able to identify and address challenges faced by his customers, and his fluency in Arabic, English and French will prove useful.



Most recently, as a sales manager at Sony PSMEA, Mouwanes covered broadcast and content creation sales and marketing for several Middle Eastern countries. He also was in charge of sales and marketing for the company’s security, medical, projector, video conferencing and display products in the region.



