Clear-Com Distribution in Spain Fall Mainly On QinMedia
MADRID, SPAIN: Clear-Com recently appointed QinMedia as its new broadcast industry distributor in Spain. Furthering Clear-Com’s efforts to provide its product offerings globally, QinMedia will supply Clear-Com’s full portfolio of professional intercom products for the broadcast market, including Eclipse digital matrix systems, Concert IP-based intercoms and FreeSpeak wireless systems.
To ensure greater product availability, QinMedia will carry a local stock of Clear-Com products, which will also enable a faster turnaround as well as lower costs for the broadcast customers in Spain. QinMedia will also provide thoroughly trained technical staff to assist in after-sales support and provide customer service.
A distributor for such professional broadcast brands as Harris and Envivio, QinMedia will offer Clear-Com intercom solutions in conjunction with other technologies to create a complete solution for customers looking for high-quality systems. QinMedia was founded by a team of audio professionals who have worked together in the broadcast market for more than 20 years. The team has been selling Clear-Com for most of their careers to all major Spanish broadcast customers, including TVE, Televisió de Catalunya, Sogecable, Mediaset and Canal Sur.
