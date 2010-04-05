Clear-Com Acquired by HM Electronics

POWAY, CALIF.: HM Electronics struck an agreement to acquire Clear-Com Communication Systems from the Vitec Group for an undisclosed sum. Clear-Com will continue operation as a wholly owned subsidiary of HME, with no changes planned for its product portfolio. Clear-Com, a specialist in wireless intercom systems, has been part of the Vitec’s Videocom group since around 2000.



HME is a privately held digital wireless intercom provider serving the restaurant, hospitality and pro audio markets. The acquisition will expand HME’s reach into the broadcast and military markets.



Clear-Com’s business headquarters remain in Alameda, Calif.;research and development will continue in Cambridge, U.K. and in Montreal, Canada.