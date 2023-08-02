Clear-Com to Highlight Modern Broadcast Intercom Workflows at IBC2023

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has announced that it will showcase the latest advances in IP-based intercom for a wide variety of applications during the IBC2023 Show in Amsterdam this September 15-18 at its stand 10.D29.

Those advances include demos of Clear-Com’s flagship Eclipse HX Digital Matrix Intercom System, Dynam-EC real-time production software, industry-leading role-based workflows, and the new 2X10 Touch desktop touchscreen panel.

In addition the company will be showing its IP-based Arcadia Central Station, including the HXII-DPL Powerline device, an IP interface that delivers power and digital audio from Arcadia to HelixNet Digital Network systems. Additional new features will be unveiled at the show.

“We continue to see an accelerated adoption of hybrid and remote workflows as well as advancements in IP infrastructure,” said Chris Willis, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Clear-Com. “We look forward to connecting with the broadcast industry in the region, to share our solutions and learn more from those who are implementing these new ways of working and communicating.”

As broadcasters look for solutions to improve efficiency and flexibility for remote production, on-rem, and virtual production workflows, Clear-Com stressed that it will demonstrate a broad range of solutions to meet these needs.

These products include Dynam-EC, a powerful and intuitive software tool that allows operators to quickly switch all audio input and outputs, audio mapping, IFBs and partylines at the touch of a button, the company said.

In addition, the company will show new features for EHX 13.1, including the implementation of role-based workflows and support for NMOS 4 and 5 that can facilitate many of the needs of broadcast applications for large-scale events such as the World Cup or other global sporting events, the company said.

A popular choice for flypacks and OB vans, Arcadia Central Station brings together HelixNet, FreeSpeak, Clear-Com Encore, other 2W/4W endpoints, and third-party Dante devices in a single, integrated system, the company said.

Arcadia offers licensed-based scalability that allows it to meet numerous production needs, with support for over 100 beltpacks and up to 128 IP ports, with additional upgrades available in the future. The new HXII-DPL Powerline Device connects to any existing Arcadia system via its own network port to provide Powerline connectivity via 3-pin XLR anywhere on the network, opening a world of digital audio connectivity to HelixNet users, the company said.