Clear-Com Promotes Kris Koch to Business Development Director, Broadcast Network & Media Production

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has promoted Kris Koch to Business Development Director, Broadcast Network & Media Production for Clear-Com. In this new role, Kris will be the acting sales lead for major U.S. broadcast networks, as well as the main point of contact for national U.S. broadcast systems integrators.

“Our broadcast sales have always been a huge part of our business, and now media production in TV and Film has grown considerably in the last couple of years,” commented Chris Willis, Clear-Com’s VP of Sales. “Kris’ knowledge and career experience in both these fields will lend itself greatly to these linked areas of focus.”

Koch started at Clear-Com in May of 2018 as a Regional Sales Manager for the Southwest U.S., achieving great success in growing sales and building Partner relationships in the region.

Koch has held several senior sales and engineering positions within the broadcast and live events sector. Prior to joining Clear-Com he was Director of Engineering at MediaOne, where he designed and built a new facility with two studios, and managed broadcast operations for AT&T Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. His experience includes time at Key Code Media, where he worked with content producers to develop state-of-the-art production workflows, and in his previous role at Sonic Solutions he helped his customers deliver content on Blue-Ray, HD-DVD and DVD.

“In my time here at Clear-Com I have had the opportunity to work with great partners and amazing customers. Clear-Com has a rich history of success with our broadcast partners and I’m excited to carry on that tradition,” said Kris. “I believe my experience in sports and news broadcasting as well as my time working with top system integrators will be helpful as I continue to grow and learn. Our industry is always changing and adapting, it’s my job to stay ahead of those changes as best I can to support our partners.”

Koch will continue to be based out of Clear-Com's Alameda, Calif. office.