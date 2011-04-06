Civolution to showcase NexGuard watermarking to support ProRes

Civolution will showcase two new additions to its NexGuard watermarking technologies that enable watermarking of prerelease content in the Apple ProRes 422 codec. The new NexGuard technologies are a software plug-in for Final Cut Studio and a stand-alone software solution to process ProRes MOV files.

NexGuard’s watermarking plug-in for Final Cut Studio enables users to embed a unique identifier on a per-content copy basis when exporting content in ProRes 422. This means that ProRes 422 proxy copies can be circulated for preview and ProRes 422 HQ mezzanine copies can be delivered to various distribution channels directly from the Final Cut Studio editing station.

The stand-alone NexGuard watermark embedding solution processes MOV files of any ProRes codec and generates uniquely watermarked file copies.

