Cinegy to Showcase Air 21.9 and Multiviewer 21.11 at IBC 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Cinegy has announced that it will highlight a range of solutions at IBC 2021, including Air 21.9 and Multiviewer 21.11, giving customers and partners an opportunity to learn about new functionality and features first hand.

The company also said that Mike Jacobs, head of professional services at Cinegy will participate in a session entitled "Cloud-based Workflows – what IP can do for production of content" that takes place on Saturday 4 December.

Cinegy managing director Daniella Weigner noted that “We are excited to re-connect with our customers, industry friends and colleagues face-to-face and have provided a safe meeting space in which to demonstrate all the innovations and updates we have been busy working on since we last had the opportunity to gather together. IBC 2021 will give our customers the opportunity to find out how we can help them make the transition from traditional workflows to IP and cloud more straightforward.”

The products being highlighted at the Cinegy stand include:

Cinegy Air 21.9, which simplifies the increasingly complex process of playout, automation and file delivery.

Cinegy Multiviewer 21.11, which streamlines the process of dealing with a rapidly growing number of streams from satellite, camera feeds and playout devices.

Cinegy Capture 21.9, which revolutionizes the acquisition and transcode process.

Cinegy Titler 21.9, which provides a straightforward way to add multiple layers of automation controlled, template-based titles, logos, animated graphics, and more.

Cinegy is exhibiting at IBC 2021 from December 3-6 in Hall 7 Stand A01.