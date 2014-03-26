Cinegy to Display Capture Pro at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Cinegy will show Version 3 of its Cinegy Capture Pro scalable, multichannel ingest tool that unifies ingesting material with generating edit or Web proxies. Cinegy Capture Pro supports popular industrial codecs and file formats like: XDCAM HD 422, Avid DNxHD, High-Profile H.264, AVCI-100, MXF and MOV. It’s video over IP-compliant and supports RTP/UDP transport streams along with SDI based video sources.



Cinegy Capture Pro’s features include: capture metadata processing, Nielsen Watermark support, real-time preview with PPM and VANC indicators and archive integration. It lets users turn any PC or server (with a supported SDI video card) into a network based ingest appliance that can be used from any PC connected to the same network. The new multicam control panel lets customers use it as the multicam ingest tool for synchronous multichannel recording from live studios, in OB vans and at on-site events.



Cinegy will also show: SDI Must Die 4K IP-based broadcast solutions; Well Played automation, playout and CG solutions; and Treasure asset management and archive solutions, among other products.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Cinegy will be in booth SL11116.