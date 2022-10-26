Cinegy Taps Former MLB Network Exec Tab Butler to Lead U.S. Expansion

MUNICH, Germany—Cinegy has hired Tab Butler, a former executive with the MLB Network to expand the company’s presence in the U.S. market. Butler—who was Sr. Director for Media Management & Post Production at MLB Network, where he had oversight of building the infrastructure for the initial launch of the network along with subsequent upgrades and broadcast technology deployments—has also served in senior sales roles with technology vendors such as Grass Valley, EMC, and SeaChange International as well as at NBC. He received two Emmy Awards while at NBC, and seven Emmy Awards and one Edison Award while at MLB Network.

Commenting on his collaboration with Cinegy, Butler, whose title will be "M&E Advisor" to Cinegy said, “I am delighted to be joining forces with Cinegy to help bring to market products and systems that are leaders in their space and solve workflow problems for customers. Defining emerging technology and workflows to meet the needs of customers as they explore hybrid Cloud—On-prem solutions and workflows is very exciting.”

Butler says he is familiar with Cinegy products, having used them from the early days of the company and that the company's products “were pivotal, key components in large and small projects” when building solutions in his previous role at MLB Network. For example, when building MAM environments, the original Daniel codec was a critical part of the wider post-production Adobe Premier workflow, he added.

“Cinegy’s Daniel codec enabled post-production workflows to be seamlessly integrated between Vizrt graphics engines and Adobe Premier. This allowed enhanced workflows that were simplified for the operators while increasing the speed of delivery” added Butler. “Cinegy Capture has been instrumental in scaling record environments into 100’s of channels providing rich API features, functionality, reliability, and sustainability. Cinegy Playout has complemented the Capture workflows providing a tightly integrated playback platform. When combined with Cinegy Desktop and Archive, the power of the Cinegy tools come together to create an impressive MAM and Archive solution.”

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “We are delighted to work with Tab and tap into his deep knowledge and experience of the US market. This is one of the markets we have earmarked for growth and where we believe our flexible, scalable solutions offer customers a clear migration path to hyper agile cloud environments. Tab knows first-hand the benefits that our solutions deliver and can speak to customers from experience; together we can best serve customers as they make the futureproof investments that will enable them to create success in this dynamic media sector.”

Butler, who is based in New York City, will join Laura Thommen and Cinegy’s Business Development Manager, Andrew Ward, for a webinar discussing Cinegy’s activities and the M&E marketplace in the US on Tuesday 15 November 2022 at 12pm EST (9am PT). Register for a free place here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8348108431154562576