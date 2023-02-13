Cinegy Releases Major New Version Of Cinegy Air

MUNICH—Cinegy has released Cinegy Air v22.12, a major upgrade on the current version. The new version, part of Cinegy’s rolling development program, also includes an update to the graphics and branding engine, now called Cinegy Title.

“All the enhancements we are introducing in this major new release are driven by feedback from our users,” said Simon Pilbeam, product manager at Cinegy. “Our goal has always been to create a powerful, flexible, practical solution that provided the technology before you even knew you needed it, and that drives our development strategy, in areas like our support of high resolution and high dynamic range Ultra HD.”

Reflecting the growing interest in Ultra HD, Cinegy Air can now play out both HDR and SDR sources through an HLG Air engine, with the ability to select conversion LUTs per item. LUTs are applied automatically where possible, and can be manually selected from drop down options within the playlist tab. The playout engine can now also create a simulcast SDR stream from a primary HDR engine, the company reported.

In addition, Cinegy Air can now generate Kantar audio watermarks for audience measurement and content protection, the company said. Kantar Media content tracking is used by hundreds of broadcast networks around the world.

Other new functionality includes enhanced preview playout for playlist verification. For multichannel operators Air Playlist Editor can now use audio matrix and character generator settings across multiple playlists, ensuring consistency across regional variations, for example. Cinegy Air now also supports the Rosstalk Protocol, to seamlessly control routers and other hardware from within the playlist.

The rebranded Cinegy Title has also been updated, with a whole host of user interface refinements as well as stunning new graphics tools like auto expanding text boxes with background plates and the ability to create large composite backgrounds from multiple tiles of small images, the company said.

The new versions of Cinegy Air and Cinegy Title are available to download for licensed users of the products. The Cinegy Air suite of products includes Cinegy Air, Cinegy Air PRO (including Cinegy Title) and Cinegy Air ULTIMATE (including Cinegy Title and one channel of Cinegy Subtitle) for playout, graphics and subtitling.

Pilbeam, who is based in Bristol, UK, will join Cinegy’s business development manager, Andrew Ward, for a webinar discussing the new features for Cinegy Air 22.12 and Cinegy Title 22.12 on Tuesday 7 March, 2023 at 9:30am and 4pm CET. Register for a free place here (opens in new tab).