Cinegy Capture PRO Deployed for Multichannel Ingest at SBT

MUNICH, Germany—Brazilian IT media services company, MDotti Tecnologia, has chosen Cinegy Capture PRO for a major upgrade it has delivered to Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão (SBT), Brazil’s second largest broadcaster.

The companies reported that the broadcaster has adopted a flexible rental model to rent licenses to support 16 channels of ingest, with an additional two channels dedicated to its podcasts and gaming services. SBT is also planning to further expand its ingest capability to support 24 channels to meet growing demand for new and existing content services.

“For our customers, working with Cinegy makes a lot of sense. The technical specifications tick their boxes, and the system is fast and hardware agnostic, giving customers greater flexibility,” commented Lucas Maia, head of sales at MDotti Tecnologia. “The support that the Cinegy team provides is also second to none, so we can recommend their solutions to even the most high-profile customers and have full confidence of meeting their expectations.”

Cinegy Capture PRO, allows operators to work with a rich client interface running anywhere on the network, and simultaneously generate all versions needed for archive, editing and remote working, the company reported.

The system integrates seamlessly with SBT’s existing production environment and delivers cost-effective, centralized ingest. Operating as a completely independent ingest tool, Cinegy Capture PRO can be used as an application by any user on the network – thanks to the simple yet powerful cross-platform control client – and runs on standard computer hardware.

The project is a continuation of a longstanding partnership between Cinegy and MDotti. The latter has been Cinegy’s primary distributor in Brazil since 2019, delivering system design and installation for some of the region’s biggest names in media and entertainment.

“In today’s highly competitive market, fast turnaround of content as efficiently as possible is critical and customers also need to find ways to achieve more with fewer resources. This is the challenge that we have built solutions such as Cinegy Capture PRO to address,” commented Daniella Weigner, managing director of Cinegy GmbH. “Latin America is a key growth market for us and one where the demand for content continues to surge, so we are delighted to have secured this project along with MDotti and extend our longstanding relationship with them.”