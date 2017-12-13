Cinegy Air Cloud Pack Now Available on Microsoft Azure

MUNICH—Microsoft Azure users will now have access to Cinegy’s Air Cloud Pack, as the company has announced it is making it available on the Microsoft marketplace. The Cinegy Air Cloud Pack consists of the Cinegy Air Pro Bundle and Cinegy Multiviewer.

Cinegy Air Pro

Air Pro consists of a control panel and playout engine. The control panel features an interface for control of one or more playout channels connected via TCP/IP. The Cinegy Air Pro playout engine executes the playlist provided to it and renders video and audio to air.

The Cinegy Multiviewer enables broadcasters and production houses to receive RTP/UDP streams via Ethernet and locally or remotely monitor those streams. An analysis and alert system is also available that detects signal problems as they occur.

The Cinegy Air Cloud Pack is now available on the Microsoft Azure marketplace.