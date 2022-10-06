Cinedigm’s RetroCrush Launches on Sling TV

LOS ANGELES—Cinedigm Corp. has expanded the distribution of its free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels with the launch of RetroCrush on Sling TV.

The agreement expands Sling TV’s partnership with Cinedigm to include fourteen channels, available free to consumers.

“The expansion of our partnership with Sling TV embraces Cinedigm’s mission to bring its channels to the widest enthusiast audiences possible,” said John Stack, Senior Director, Cinedigm Business Development. “In turn, Sling will provide the opportunity for a passionate fan base to immerse itself in best-in-breed classic anime content it won’t find elsewhere with the addition of RetroCrush.”

RetroCrush, which focuses on the Golden Age of anime, is being added to Sling’s lineup of 190+ free live TV channels.

Other Cinedigm channels already carried by Sling include: Bloody Disgusting TV, The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Realmadrid TV, Dove Channel, CONtv, Docurama, The Only Way is Essex, MyTime TV, The Elvis Presley Channel, So…Real, Film Detective and Lonestar.