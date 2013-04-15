ChyronHego unveils Mosaic 1080p-capable graphics platform

ChyronHego launched Mosaic, a 1080p-capable broadcast graphics platform for use in traditional or automated production workflows at the 2013 NAB Show.

Built on the latest Intel and NVIDIA architecture, Mosaic’s graphics engine is well suited for live news, sports, entertainment and OB productions.

Mosaic fits within existing workflows or ChyronHego’s streamlined end-to-end BlueNet solution, either as a standalone character generator for live operation or as a primary graphics engine in automated environments, when integrated with ChyronHego’s CAMIO graphics asset management server.

In a compact 2RU chassis, Mosaic features SSD storage and redundant power supplies. This advanced platform delivers seamless creation-to-playout capability, real-time 2-D/3-D animation, an optional onboard DVE, video and audio mixers.