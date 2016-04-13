ChyronHego Names Three New Sales Professionals

MELVILLE, N.Y.—As part of the expansion of its North American sales organization, ChyronHego has announced the hiring of three new sales professionals. Charles R. Davidson joins the company as director of channel sales; Bil Apker has been appointed director of sales for the Western region; and Glen Maxheleau will serve as a presales specialist.

Charles Davidson

Davidson most recently worked for Avid as a channels sales manager for the Americas. He also previously held positions at Grass Valley as a U.S./Canada national sales manager, and at DV Connection as director of sales. A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, Davidson is based in Florida.

Apker comes to Chryonhego from BroadStream Solutions, where he served as director of strategic accounts. In addition, he worked for the Snell Group as its Western U.S. sales director; an engineer consultant for NBC Universal Network News; Western U.S. broadcast account manager and senior field engineer for Miranda Technologies; and customer support manager for Harris BCD Group. He is based in Southern California.

Based in Montreal, Maxhelau previously worked for Ross Video as its business development manager for Canada and the U.S. He also worked as senior product specialist and projects engineers for Miranda Technologies and project engineering and developer roles for VertigoXmedia Polkadots Software and Pre-Press Help Inc.