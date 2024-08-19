Chyron To Feature Latest Enhancements for PRIME, PAINT and LIVE At IBC 2024

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron will showcase new data-driven graphics capabilities and playout control, enhanced newsroom visual storytelling and new cloud developments at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

“At present, our industry is in a period of volatility and uncertainty,” said Alain Polgar, Chyron senior vice president of sales, EMEA and APAC. “Media companies need to serve more outlets with less resources.”

“Without compromising on graphics quality, we have tailored our solutions and optimized our workflows to allow our customers to streamline their production and distribution process at a predictable total cost of ownership for the entire usage lifecycle.”

Recent Chyron PRIME releases have included functions stemming from customer collaborations, including NBC Sports. Chyron will feature a new playout workflow that simplifies operation while enabling greater control over the types of data displayed in live-to-air graphics, the company said.

New dynamic data functions that allow playout operators to control the display of real-time data in graphics as well as the data source and the actions that the data will trigger. PRIME’s easily customizable control panels allow designers to provide access to specific parameters and give playout operators the appropriate amount of control, it said.

Other updates to the company sports production portfolio include enhancements to its illustrated replay solution, PAINT, including UHD/4K capabilities and a new playlist module to eliminate the need for a traditional replay server along with new telestration tools and options for skinning the interface for branded on-air display, it said.

Chyron will show VSAR with support for Unreal Engine 5 and new ready-made components and tools to enhance time-to-air. It also will feature VP for placement of in-video offsides lines and virtual ads on the pitch, around the arena or on buildings, it said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company will show the latest features for Chyron LIVE, including those for sports production, news and talk shows. The latest include expanded audio control, advanced playlist features, more graphics templates and improvements to the user interface, it said.

See Chyron at IBC Stand 7.B49.