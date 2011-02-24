Chyron to feature AXIS Graphics cloud-based, on-demand graphics service

At the 2011 NAB Show, Chyron will highlight its AXIS Graphics platform, a cloud-based, on-demand graphics service.

Designed specifically for the broadcaster, AXIS simplifies, streamlines and facilitates the graphics creation workload across many users in a broadcast operation.

AXIS services include high-resolution maps, 3-D charts, financial quotes and a virtually unlimited set of tools for topical news graphics creation. Each service is designed for ease of use and maximum workflow efficiency.

AXIS provides broadcast production staff with prebuilt templates that they can leverage for quick creation of graphics for multiple outlets, including websites, mobile devices and print publications.

See Chyron at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL1520.