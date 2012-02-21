Chyron Social Media Editor Debuted at SAG Awards Coverage



MELVILLE, N.Y.: Prior to the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards telecast, held Jan. 29 on TNT and TBS, Chyron’s new Social Media Editor was deployed by the networks during the last two segments of programming leading into the awards program.



Developed by Chyron’s in-house team of engineers, the software-based solution allows an operator to monitor and pull incoming tweets from any feed and quickly display them on-air. Turner used the new Social Media Editor in tandem with16 Chyron Channel Box channel-branding systems already in use at both networks.



