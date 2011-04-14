Chyron showcases BlueNet

Chyron is demonstrating BlueNet, a comprehensive solution that fully addresses broadcasters’ requirements for streamlined end-to-end graphics workflows, at the 2011 NB Show.

BlueNet leverages Chyron’s suite of graphics tools and streamlines ordering and graphics asset management, collaborative graphics creation, and real-time playout. Integration with AXIS, Chyron’s cloud-based services offering, extends the power of BlueNet workflows in speeding even the most sophisticated graphics to air.

Chyron’s BlueNet gives broadcasters an array of tools that can be configured to meet the specific needs of their graphics workflows as well as their budgets, while providing seamless integration into newsroom systems such as AP ENPS, Avid iNEWS and Dalet.

BlueNet minimizes the cycle time from creation to air, ensuring fast news and sports workflows. Order management tools allow producer-driven content to move smoothly into a rundown, and management tools and easily accessible templates enable instant and efficient collaboration in preparing graphics.

See Chyron at 2011 NAB Show booth SL1520.