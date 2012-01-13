Chyron Retains Lytham Partners for Investor Relations



MELVILLE, N.Y.: Chyron Corp. announced the retention of Lytham Partners, LLC to conduct a national investor relations program. Shares of Chyron (NASDAQ: CHYR) traded at around $1.50 on Thursday, about half of where they were a year ago.



Michael Wellesley-Wesley, president and CEO of Chyron said the company was moving into 2012 “with renewed confidence of improved operational and financial performance. We expect to benefit from expanded broadcast network investments to cover and televise the London Summer Olympics and the U.S. presidential election, as well as the continued roll-out of our Axis World Graphics platform in the European market, and our expectation of an increased contribution from our EMEA and Latin American operations as a result of sales force expansions made in those markets. We believe the time is right to undertake a more proactive initiative in expanding the visibility of Chyron within the national investment community.



“To that end, we have retained the services of Lytham Partners to chart a course and to execute a comprehensive strategy to expand our institutional shareholder base with the goal of enhancing shareholder value in the coming years as we continue to execute our strategic business plan. Lytham Partners has a demonstrated record of success in providing communications and advisory services that significantly enhance shareholder value based on clarity of messaging, transparency and timeliness in interfacing with investors, and integrity in advising management and board members. We look forward to a fruitful relationship.





