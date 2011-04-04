Chyron Names New Senior VP



Chyron has named Peter Morrone as the new senior vice president of engineering and product management.



Morrone was formerly the division’s vice president, a position he held for eight years. In the new role he will continue to provide engineering leadership, as well as guide product management and mastermind product release strategy.



Morrone’s previous experience includes software developer and IT consulting firm Five Stones Development, where he was a principal, a stint at Otari as software engineering manager and serving as a principal at Digital Dynamics, a multitrack digital audio startup.



"Peter has been a natural leader and mentor in engineering here at Chyron, as well as a valuable contributor to our successful development of products that meet and even anticipate the needs of our customers," stated Michael Wellesley-Wesley, president and CEO at Chyron, in a press release. "We're pleased to be announcing Peter's new position and look forward to taking even greater advantage of his experience and skill in both engineering and product management."



