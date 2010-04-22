Chyron joins with NeuroTV for cost-effective virtual sets

Chyron has entered into a worldwide partnership with NeuroTV to integrate NeuroTV’s NeuroVS virtual set technology. The new alliance enables Chyron to integrate and co-market virtual set technology across its existing graphics platforms.

Chryon said as the TV and sports production industries transition from SD to HD, its goal is to offer clients new technology with at least a 5:1 financial benefit. Combined with the NeuroTV trackless technology, Chryon said these virtual set products fit that core goal and provide clients with alternative technology while integrating with standard workflows.

NeuroTV’s virtual set technology is an emerging solution that generates real-time 3D sets, animations, interactive characters and, now, graphics. While virtual set technology is still in its infancy in the United States, both companies believe that the current industry atmosphere and new technology makes adoption increasingly attractive.

Continued economic pressures make the new technology increasingly viable for a wide variety of broadcast and video operations, the companies said. The partnership allows the companies to provide a fully-integrated, next-generation platform for graphics and virtual sets and represents a new standard of quality, cost-efficiency and flexibility.