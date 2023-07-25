Chyron Introduces PRIME 4.8

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has unveiled the 4.8 release of its PRIME Platform live production engine with new options and capabilities.

"Our PRIME Platform is the engine behind many of today's most-watched sports and news productions. Updates in version 4.8 are the direct result of conversations with our enterprise clients, taking a deep look at their demanding production environments, and developing features that will yield the greatest efficiency gains," said Nikole McStanley, product portfolio director at Chyron.

"PRIME 4.8 vastly simplifies the scripting connection between the latest data APIs and graphics, streamlines playout across multiple broadcasts and distills repetitive, high-volume design work down to one-time operations. These are massive time savings across every step of the broadcast graphics chain."

PRIME 4.8 introduces a new JavaScript Effect & Resource tool that provides an intuitive interface to import and edit scripts entirely from within PRIME. Scripts can be applied as parameters at the object, scene, project and application level. New scripting security settings also have been added to ensure security in the cloud and on premise, the company said.

The new version adds Replaceable Panel for playout operators. It offers an alternative to a custom control panel that populates automatically with a scene’s replaceable elements, making it fast to edit text, images and style values. The panel also offers control over external updates and data bindings. There is also support for multiple graphic subfolder, making it easy to drive all productions from one project, it said.

For automated productions driven by external updates or Chyron's Intelligent Interface protocol, the introduction of message ranges saves hours of operator time by eliminating the design requirement for hundreds of graphics variations, it said.

To optimize final broadcast outputs, new color-grading tools across all PRIME input and output channels enable users to import and assign the same LUT (Look Up Table) file presets in-use on their video feeds to PRIME graphics, resulting in the perfect HDR output, the company said.

PRIME 4.8 is available now as a download for all PRIME customers.