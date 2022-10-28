Chyron Introduces PRIME 4.6

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has unveiled PRIME 4.6, the latest release of its software-based live production platform that offers enhanced capabilities to support uncompressed production workflows in the cloud.

The latest release also leverages data in real time to drive productions, introduces interactive graphic elements to online streams, enables a true CG quality experience for online viewers and unlocks greater flexibility in the cloud, the company said.

"The upgrades that version 4.6 delivers across the PRIME Platform can have a major and meaningful impact across broadcast production, on the business side and on the creative side," said Mathieu Yerle, vice president of strategy at Chyron.

“Major broadcast networks will find it easier than ever to leverage AWS platforms to power their extensive programming on ultra-light cloud infrastructure. News and sports producers will find it even easier to use data to drive storytelling in graphics. And creatives familiar with CG will find it easier to bring interactivity to their streaming content," he said.

The solution powers virtually every aspect of live production. Different modules provide broadcast-grade production functions through a common interface. Version 4.6 includes updates across PRIME Platform, PRIME CG and PRIME Edge.

Enhancements include:

Greater flexibility with PRIME Platform via Chyron's AWS Cloud Digital Interface (CDI) integration that supports alpha signals to allow for transport of uncompressed key+fill graphics in an AWS cloud workflow. A new Upload to Chyron LIVE feature supports the upload of graphics directly to Chyron LIVE cloud instances.

Greater control and ease of use with PRIME CG. Improvements help designers organize scene elements and navigate quickly to the objects they need. Updates to the CG Playout interface provide more adaptive control of graphics during live playout.

Multi-channel interactive graphics streams with PRIME Edge. Within a single URL overlay, producers can layer multiple graphics onto a single stream, dynamically animating graphics in and out for viewer interaction. The browser-based Edge Console features a new playout interface to manage, preview, and go live with interactive graphics.