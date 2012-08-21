Chunghwa Telecom deploys Digital Rapids encoders for London Games streaming

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has chosen Digital Rapids' StreamZ Live adaptive streaming encoders and the company’s Broadcast Manager multi-encoder management software to power live online streaming of the London Games for viewers in Taiwan.

A 14-channel deployment of StreamZ Live encoders is being used to transform live, HD source feeds of the London Olympics into multiple output streams for viewing on CHT's HiNet hichannel Web platform. Additional StreamZ Live encoders provide redundancy for fault tolerance, while the enterprise-class Broadcast Manager software provides centralized management, monitoring and automation of the encoders.

StreamZ Live encoders provide quality, reliability and flexible, multiscreen output format support for audience-expanding live streaming applications. Powering applications from online and mobile video OTT services and IPTV, StreamZ Live's output capabilities and adaptive streaming support are well suited for capitalizing on today's multiscreen content distribution opportunities.

See Digital Rapids at IBC2012 Stand 7.F33.