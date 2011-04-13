Christie unveils two new digital projectors

Christie has introduced the L2K1000 and L2K1500 digital projectors at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The Christie L2K1000 targets users requiring HD and greater resolution for medium to large venues, including government facilities, houses of worship and higher education multipurpose rooms and auditoriums, while the Christie L2K1500 addresses rental stagers requiring 15,000 ANSI lumens and greater resolution. Both projectors are engineered with Christie 4DColor technology.

Christie also has expanded the color gamut with 4DColor providing higher contrast ratios and richer, true-to-life colors and skin tones.

The Christie L2K1500 operates in several economy modes, and its integrated interval lamp switching extends lamp life. Premium operating modes include lamp light balancing — a mechanism ensuring each lamp maintains uniformity, guaranteeing sharper and brighter colors.

The Christie L2K1000 ships in May, and the Christie L2K1500 ships in mid-June.

