Chernock to Lead ATSC Tech Standards Group



The Board of Directors of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) has named Dr. Richard Chernock to be the next Chairman of the Technology and Standards Group (TSG). Dr. Chernock has been an active participant in ATSC for many years, most recently as Vice Chair of the TSG and leader of Non-Real Time and Mobile/Handheld management layer activities. He replaces Mr. John Henderson of CEA, whose term as TSG Chairman will expire on December 31, 2010.



“Rich’s technical expertise, leadership style and extensive experience in ATSC activities make him the perfect choice to direct the activities of the TSG.” said Mark Richer, ATSC president. “Rich is an outstanding leader.”



Dr. Chernock is currently Chief Technology Officer at Triveni Digital – an LG Electronics Company. In that position, he is developing strategic directions for monitoring, content distribution and metadata management for emerging digital television systems and infrastructures. Previously, he was a Research Staff Member at IBM Research, investigating digital broadcast technologies. He is active in many of the ATSC and SCTE standards committees, particularly in the areas of mobile DTV, monitoring, metadata, and data broadcast. He is a major participant in the SCTE HMS video monitoring activity. Dr. Chernock is also the Distinguished Lecturer Chair for IEEE BTS.



"Rich will be taking the reins of the Technology and Standards Group at an exciting time in the future of the television industry" said ATSC Board of Directors Chair Wayne Luplow. "As the ATSC develops the next generation of DTV standards, we are fortunate to have a chair with Rich’s vast experience and leadership skills."



